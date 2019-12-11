AUS Vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming first of the three-match Test series between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth. Their Day-Night Test is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST and will be contested between Thursday, December 12 and Monday, December 16.

Our Aussie Men’s Captain @tdpaine36 and @BLACKCAPS Captain Kane Williamson front and centre at Perth Stadium today with the Trans-Tasman 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KFfoopV94U — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 11, 2019

AUS vs NZ Match preview

New Zealand cricket team are currently on a tour to Australia for a Trans-Tasman Test series. The 3 Test matches also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The opening Test will be a Pink-Ball affair and will be followed by a Boxing Day game on December 26. After the Test series, New Zealand will once again tour to Australia in March for a Chappell-Hadlee ODI series.

AUS vs NZ Squads

AUS Squad

David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wk and c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, Michael Neser

NZ Squad

Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Blundell

AUS vs NZ Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – BJ Watling

All-rounder – Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme

Batsmen – Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (VC), Ross Taylor

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

Australia should start as favourites to win the match.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Team news from the captain’s press conference 📣

Ross Taylor’s right thumb is fine 👍

Colin de Grandhomme tracking well & set to be available 😀

Trent Boult to be monitored at training today before any decision is made 🤞#AUSvNZ #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/e8PLAqIUNI — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 11, 2019

