AUS Vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

AUS vs NZ Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming pink-ball Test match at the Perth Stadium

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
AUS vs NZ dream11

The upcoming first of the three-match Test series between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth. Their Day-Night Test is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST and will be contested between Thursday, December 12 and Monday, December 16.

AUS vs NZ Match preview  

New Zealand cricket team are currently on a tour to Australia for a Trans-Tasman Test series. The 3 Test matches also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The opening Test will be a Pink-Ball affair and will be followed by a Boxing Day game on December 26. After the Test series, New Zealand will once again tour to Australia in March for a Chappell-Hadlee ODI series.

AUS vs NZ Squads

AUS Squad

David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wk and c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, Michael Neser

NZ Squad

Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Blundell

AUS vs NZ Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – BJ Watling

All-rounder – Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme  

Batsmen – Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (VC), Ross Taylor

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

Australia should start as favourites to win the match.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

