Aus Vs Pak: Tim Paine Reignites India Summer Memories With Sledge To Pakistan Keeper

It is very unlikely that you play against Australia in their own backyard and do not get sledged. This time around, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, was complemented and sledged by his Australian counterpart and captain Tim Paine when he arrived at the crease. Paine tried to unsettle Rizwan and said that he smells nice which was caught on the stump mic.

Aus vs Pak: Watch Tim Paine sledging Mohammad Rizwan

Australia took on Pakistan in the 1st Test at The Gabba on Thursday. Pakistan after winning the toss elected to bat, and almost instantly regretted the decision when they were reduced to 94/5 in the 46th over. Mohammad Rizwan walked in next and Tim Paine found an excuse to complement and sledge him. He told Rizwan that he smelt nice while also asking him to hit a sweep shot for a boundary off Nathan Lyon, something former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed would have done.

"He smells very nice."



Tim Paine was impressed with Muhammad Rizwan's scent upon his arrival at the crease 😅#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/DMHYDEm2Pl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 21, 2019

Aus vs Pak: Rizwan's quickfire innings ends in controversy

Tim Paine's sledging did not ruffle Mohammad Rizwan’s feathers as he played a counter-attacking innings, building a crucial 49-run partnership with Asad Shafiq. He was controversially given out after he edged a Pat Cummins delivery to Tim Paine. The umpires consulted the TV umpire to check the no-ball and it seemed like Cummins had overstepped but 3rd umpire Micheal Gough ruled it in the favour of the bowler and Rizwan had to walk back to the pavilion.

Aus vs Pak: Tim Paine's love for sledging wicketkeepers

This is not the first time that Tim Paine has taken a liking of sledging the wicketkeeper of the opposition. Paine infamously sledged India’s Rishabh Pant, asking him to babysit his kids last summer. Pant responded when Tim Paine came into bat, calling him a temporary captain. He also took the sledge to another level, when Tim Paine’s wife Bonnie Paine posted a picture of Rishabh Pant with the kids.

Aus vs Pak: Pakistan bowled out for 240 at Stumps on Day 1

Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 240 at Stumps on Day 1. Asad Shafiq scored a fighting 76, while Mitchell Starc picked up 4 wickets. Pakistan would hope that their pace attack can replicate the Aussie efforts and give them a fighting chance in the game.