AUS Vs SL 4th T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Team News And Live Streaming

The fourth T20I match between Australia and Sri Lanka is all set to get underway in Melbourne on Friday. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:40 PM IST and will be contested at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In order to make a clean sweep of the visitors, Australia will look to win the fourth T20I. Sri Lanka has already lost three of the five games in the series. The final two T20I have virtually become a dead rubber, but Sri Lanka will still want to win to avoid embarrassment.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: H2H record

Australia and Sri Lanka have played a total of 20 T20I matches against each other since the inception of the format in 2006. Australia are ahead of Sri Lanka in the head-to-head record, as the side has won 12 out of those 20 matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won only eight of those 20 games. As far as their recent T20I encounters are concerned, Australia have an edge with four wins in five games.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Full squads

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott (wk), Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Charith Asalanka (vc), Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ramesh Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Probable XIs

Australia: Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Aaron Finch (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.

