AUS Vs SL: David Warner Meets With Freakish Incident On Travis Head's Delivery; WATCH

The first Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka, which took place at the Galle International Stadium, ended on Friday following just two and a half days of play. Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Australia won the match after David Warner hit 10 runs in the final innings to help his side chase down a target of just 5 runs. Meanwhile, Warner suffered an unexpected blow while fielding in the slips during Sri Lanka's second innings.

Warner was fielding at slips when he was struck in the groin area by a flying bail as he didn't realise the ball had already hit the stumps when he tried to catch it. The incident occurred in the 23rd over of Sri Lanka's second innings when Jeffery Vandersay was batting in the middle. Travis Head dismissed Vandersay by bowling a turner that clipped the top of the leg stump. One of the bails flew after the ball struck the stumps and hit Warner. Warner was seen tumbling to the ground in pain.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. Warner himself has reacted to the viral video. "Oh dear, well bowled Heady but my Jatz cracker," Warner wrote on Twitter. Warner's Australia teammate Marnus Labuschagne also commented on the video.

Oh dear, well bowled Heady but my Jatz cracker 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/PEr3WbFYnJ — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 1, 2022

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test report

Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, and Nathan Lyon all put up outstanding performances as Australia defeated Sri Lanka by a margin of 10 wickets. Khawaja and Green each made a half-century in Australia's first innings to give their team a sizable advantage, while Lyon took nine wickets in all to help his team thrash the home team. Lyon took five wickets in the game's first innings and followed that up by taking four more wickets in the third innings.

On Day 1 of the match, Australia bowled Sri Lanka out for 212 runs before amassing a massive 321 runs in their first innings. Green scored 77 runs off 109 balls, while Khawaja scored 71 runs off 130 balls. Alex Carey contributed with a quickfire 45 off 47 balls. Later, Australia bowled Sri Lanka out for 113 runs in their second innings. Other than Dimuth Karunaratne, no other Sri Lankan batter was able to score more than 20 runs. Australia only required 5 runs to win the game in the last innings. David Warner hit a four and a six to win the game for his team. Green was named the player of the match for his superb performance during Australia's first innings.

Image: Twitter/@Zeus_Cricket