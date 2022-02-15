AUS Vs SL: Mitchell Starc's Extraordinary Delivery Leaves Everyone Astonished; Watch

Australia won the third and final T20I in the AUS vs SL series by six wickets on Tuesday to win the series 3-0. However, Mitchell Starc seemed to have an eventful day as one of his deliveries astonished everyone, including his own teammates and the commentators.

The ball slipped off the Australian pacer's hand, leaving wicket-keeper Matthew Wade no chance to grab the ball. While Starc conceded five runs off the delivery because of a no-ball and a boundary, the commentators were left amazed by how wide the ball went.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Mitchell Starc's ball amazes everyone

As seen in the video posted by Cricket Australia below, the ball seems to slip out of Mitchell Starc's hand. In the fifth ball of the 18th over, the Australian pacer made a mess of a delivery as not only did he concede a no-ball because of height, but he also conceded a boundary as wicket-keeper Matthew Wade had absolutely no chances of getting his gloves on it.

"I don't think I've ever seen a ball go that wide!"



Matthew Wade had no chance with that one! #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/MjC8sCvYtk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 15, 2022

The commentators on air were left stunned as one of them said, "I don't think I've ever seen a ball go that wide! Probably was the off-cutter." Another commentator quipped, "No ball, free hit, four. It must have slipped out of the hands."

Meanwhile, as seen in the tweet above, even the official social media handle of Cricket Australia notes that the ball was so wide that 'Matthew Wade had no chance with that one.' Starc's poor day at the office did not end there as he also failed to pick up a wicket in his four overs and conceded 30 runs.

However, the bizarre incident made little difference to the result of the third Australia vs Sri Lanka T20I. Australia managed to defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets as they chased down the meagre target of 125 runs in just 16.5 overs. Kane Richardson was named the player of the match for his outstanding figures of 3/21 in his four-over spell. Glenn Maxwell's quick cameo of 39 runs off just 26 deliveries helped the Aaron Finch-led side to register a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka and also seal the AUS vs SL series 3-0.

(Image: @cricket.com.au/Twitter)