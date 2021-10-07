Last Updated:

Aus W Vs Ind W 1st T20: Jemimah Rodrigues' Knock On Comeback Makes Fans Go Gaga

Australia women vs India women: Jemimah Rodrigues was in top form as she hit 49 off 36 before rain ruined it for the Indian team and the match was called off.

Australia women vs India women

The first T20I at the Metricon Stadium in Queensland's Carrara Oval between India and Australia was called off owing to a heavy downpour just as India's innings was starting to gain momentum. Australia won the toss and chose to bowl, and the Indian team got off to a jittery start after losing Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in the fourth over. However, Jemimah Rodrigues made her comeback to the team and ensured everyone remember her brilliant shots to help India reach 131 in 15.2 before rain played spoilsport.

Rodrigues was in top form as she smashed 49 off 36 before rain ruined it all for the Indian team and Rodrigues who missed out on her half-century by just a run. While the Indian openers started well, Ashleigh Gardner came into the attack and took both of them out in the same over. At one stage India was 55 for 3 and things looked to be going the Australians' way. Then came in Rodrigues who completely turned the innings over its head as she expressed herself really well with the bat. She had good support from Yastika Bhatia before she had to make her way back to the bench.

Fans love Jemimah's knock 

Fans absolutely loved the performance from Jemimah Rodrigues with some asking for her to be included in the 50 over team as well. Take at the best posts from Twitter:

After her stellar performance, Jemimah Rodrigues became only the fourth woman to score 1000 runs in T20Is and the second fastest to 1000 runs doing so in 41 innings among Indian women after Mithali Raj who reached the milestone in 40 innings.

The final leg of the ongoing tour Down Under comprises three T20Is which will be played on October 7, October 9, and October 10, and the venue for all the games remain the same. And with rain ruining the first match, India will be hoping to win the other two games so that they can win the multi-series as currently, Australia are in the lead 7-5.

(Image: @BCCIWomen/Twitter)

