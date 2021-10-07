Aus W Vs Ind W 1st T20: Live Streaming Details, Dream 11 Predictions, Predicted XI & More

The Indian women's cricket team will be locking horns with the Australian women in the 1st T20I at the Metricon Stadium in Queensland's Carrara Oval on Thursday. The final leg of the ongoing tour Down Under comprises three T20Is which will be played on October 7, October 9, and October 10 and the venue for all the games remain the same. The Indian team would be looking to sign off by being on the winning side in the shortest format of the game. At the same time, they would also be eager to avenge last year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final loss.

Ahead of Australia vs India 1st T20, let us know about the live streaming details, Dream11 predictions, Predicted XI & more.

Australia women vs India women live streaming

The first Aus W vs Ind W T20I match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network. The Australia women vs India women will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4. The game can also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.The Aus W vs Ind W first T20I kicks off at 2 PM IST.

Aus women vs India women Dream11 predictions

Smriti Mandhana: The elegant opening batter has had an outstanding tour of Australia and would be hoping to continue her splendid run in the shortest format of the game.

Ellyse Perry: The Aussies would be relying on their most reliable all-rounder Ellyse Perry to score some vital runs and also chip in with some wickets as well.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Kaur could not feature in most of the matches on this tour as she was sidelined due to a thumb injury. The Indian women's team T20I skipper would be hoping to rediscover her rhythm in Thursday's series-opener.

Ashleigh Gardner: The young all-rounder would be expected to play a crucial knock with the bat in the middle-order and at the same time, also contribute with the ball in hand.

Aus women vs India women Predicted XI

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Redmayne, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck, Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano, Maitlan Brown.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia.