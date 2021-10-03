Aus W Vs Ind W: 'Best Bowler For Us,' Mithali Raj Hails Jhulan Goswami After Drawn Test

Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj heaped praise for veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami after her bowling spell helped the team draw the one-off pink-ball Test match against an outstanding Australian side.

Mithali said that Jhulan was an inspiration for younger bowlers as they could learn a lot from her. Additionally, the Indian women's captain also hailed Smriti Mandhana for her outstanding maiden hundred.

Australia women vs India women: Mithali Raj hails Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami was once again the pick amongst the Indian bowlers as she not only contributed with wickets but also helped the younger bowlers better their performances. Jhulan picked up the most important wickets as she dismissed both Australian openers. Beth Mooney was clean bowled by the 38-year old, whereas Alyssa Healy was dismissed as a result of a catch to wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia.

Mithali Raj was quick to point out Jhulan's contributions in her post-match presentation interview as she said, "Jhulan has always been our best bowler for so many years, and we got to see why she was the best. She shared her experience, and young seamers Pooja Vastrakar and Meghna Singh were given the opportunity alongside Jhulan so that they learn a lot," said the Indian women's captain.

AUS W vs IND W: Mithali Raj praises Smriti Mandhana

At the presentation ceremony, Mithali Raj also praised Smriti Mandhana and explained what was required for the team to win the match. "Smriti has been very impressive. I was impressed by Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh too." She went on to add, "Had we got four wickets, we would have gone for a few more overs. But overall, the team played really well," said the Indian women's team captain.

Mandhana led the Indian team's innings from the front as she scored an outstanding maiden hundred in the first innings. The Indian opener hit 127 runs off 216 deliveries, an innings that included 22 boundaries and a six. She was eventually dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner in the 69th over, with Tahlia McGrath taking a catch to complete the dismissal. The Indian women's team ended the innings after scoring 377 runs as several batters played decent cameos to aid Mandhana from the other end.

The AUS W vs IND W match eventually ended in a draw as Team India did not have enough time to dismiss all of the Australian batters in the fourth innings.