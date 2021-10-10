Aus W Vs Ind W: Big Talking Points From Series As India End Australia Tour

Indian Women's Cricket Team on Sunday concluded their multi-format series as Australia defeated the visitors in the third T20 by 14 runs. Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter of Australia women vs India women in which the hosts emerged as the ultimate winner by winning the multi-format series by 11-5. Although Aus W vs Ind W ended in favour of the visitors by 11-5, Australia skipper Meg Lanning acknowledged the visitors and said that the Indian Women's Cricket Team challenged and tested them. With Aus W vs Ind W coming to an end, here are the top 5 talking points which emerged during the series.

Controversial ‘no-ball’ in AUS-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI

During AUS-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI, controversy erupted in speedster Jhulan Goswami's last over. Australia needed three runs to win on the last ball of the match with Nicola Carey on strike. Carey smashed a high full toss of Jhulan Goswami towards the square leg and was caught with the Indian team beginning to celebrate their victory. The Indian Team would have thought they have levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1. Notably, a win would have ended Australia’s 25-match winning streak in the format. However, the umpires ruled Goswami's high full-toss as no-ball. The no-ball rewarded Australia with an extra run and another ball to face. In the end, it was Australia who won the second ODI. Following the no-ball decision, social media erupted with a massive debate over the error in umpiring.

Tried my best to see if the no ball call was right. Picture on the left is Carey facing up for the last ball (waist blue line) Picture on the right is point of impact. Red line shows she is bent. Question is was the ball dipping enough? Plus my lines may not be exact science 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MLq5fVfxhM — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 24, 2021

This wasn't a no ball,she was bent so much 😭 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6XKo4HYeXY — Praveen kholwal (@Praveenkholwal3) September 24, 2021

Smriti Mandhana scripts history in Pink-Ball Test cricket

Australia Women vs India Women also locked horns in Pink-Ball Test cricket which ended in a draw. However, the day-night Test cricketer between India and Australia was immortalised with the name of Smriti Mandhana. Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden Test century while playing the landmark pink-ball Test match against Australia Women. Mandhana scored 127 runs off 216 balls, including 22 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 58.79. With the ton, Mandhana became the first Indian woman cricketer to score a Test century in Australia.

And that's how HISTORY HAS BEEN CREATED! 🇮🇳 - @mandhana_smriti Smriti Mandhana becomes the first Indian Woman to score a Test hundred on the Australian soil & also becomes the first Indian woman to do so in Pink ball D/N Test.

Congratulations to her outstanding performance. pic.twitter.com/jr5PtP0hss — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 1, 2021

If you've missed any of Mandhana's innings you can check all the highlights out here #AUSvIND #PinkBallTest https://t.co/7lk4fXLqmJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 1, 2021

Punam Raut walks off despite given not-out

Another debate irked on social media when Punam Raut walked back to the pavilion giving herself not-out despite the umpires gave her not-out. Raut attempted to play a defensive shot away from her body, the ball spun and bounced, Australia's wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy and the bowler at the time Sophie Molineux both went up in appeal but the umpire said not out. At that moment, to everyone's surprise, Punam Raut decided to walk, to give herself out.

This became a debate on social media with many people complimenting her and supporting her for going with the 'Spirit of Cricket' while others have criticised her saying that she should not have walked but rather stayed and batted on. Beth Mooney who was on stump mic duty was asked if she would have walked and she replied saying, "I would never walk off, at times it goes in your way as well."

ICYMI: A caught-behind appeal was declared Not Out by the umpire, but Punam Raut opted to walk. #AUSvIND #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/6xrofu5AVs — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 1, 2021

Australia's Ellyse Perry scripts history in Pink Ball Test against India

During the second Test, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry took Pooja Vastrakar's wicket at the stroke of session break, which became her 300th wicket in international cricket. That also made her just the third woman to achieve that feat. By taking her 300th club, she also becomes the first and only woman to amass 5000 runs and take 300 wickets in international cricket, which goes to cement her position as one of the greatest all-rounders to play the game. During the second T20, Perry also surpassed former Australian batsman Alex Blackwell to become Australia's most-capped female cricketer with 252 caps.

Shikha Pandey's 'ball of the century'

During the Aus W vs Ind W 2nd T20, speedster Shikha Pandey delivered 'ball of the century to dismiss opener, Alyssa Healy. The Ball of the century was bowled by Shikha Pandey in just the second delivery of her first over. The first ball was dispatched to the boundary by Healy, however, Shikha Pandey bounced back and produced a magical delivery which looked to have pitched on the sixth stump and in the blink of an eye, coming in sharply to hit the top off the off stump sending back Healy on 4. The video of the wicket went viral instantly. Even Tahlia McGrath who played the match-winning knock for Australia praise the Indian seamer.

Image: ICC/Twitter