AUS-W Vs IND-W: Fans Debate Jhulan Goswami's No-ball Decision That Helped Aussies Win Game

The Indian women's cricket team came incredibly close to beating the mighty Australian side as they lost the match in the last delivery of the game. India set a target of 275 runs which Australia chased down thanks to a fantastic ton from Beth Mooney. Mooney remained unbeaten with 125 runs off just 133 deliveries.

As a result of the win, the Australian team continued their stunning winning streak by winning their 26th consecutive One Day International (ODI). With just three runs required off the last delivery, Jhulan Goswami bowled a controversial above the waist no-ball that netizens believed was the wrong call. Fans pointed out that Goswami's delivery was dipping which is why it should not have been called a no-ball.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Netizens question Jhulan Goswami's no-ball call

One fan gave a detailed explanation as to why he believed Jhulan Goswami's delivery was not a 'no-ball.' He said that the 'ball was dipping' and if one looks at 'the trajectory,' then 'it would have hit on above the knee roll.'

It was not at all no ball.. The ball was dipping..



Don't see the impact, see the trajectory...it would have hit on above the knee roll..



It's JHULAN Goswami.... Not Jofra Archer 😂😂😂 — Reverse Sweep (@ReverseSweep1) September 24, 2021

Another fan highlighted that Goswami's delivery was not a no-ball as the batter bent too much.

This wasn't a no ball,she was bent so much 😭 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/oMxyrm9xPE — ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ𝟒𝟓 (@MohitRohitian) September 24, 2021

AUS-W vs IND-W: Megan Schutt questions no-ball rule

While fans debated whether Jhulan Goswami bowled a no-ball or not, Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt, who is currently not playing in the ODI series, raised a question regarding the no-ball rule. Schutt tweeted that it was a fantastic game between Australia and India. However, she added that she was not sure what the rule is, if a bowler bowls two above the waist no-balls in the same over. She raised the question of whether the bowler must be taken out of the attack in such a situation.

WOW. Just WOW 😵😵‍💫😰🤯😳 what a freaking game!!! Sheesh.

Just a quick one though - doesn’t two above the waist no balls mean you’re out of the attack!? Anyways. Wow. Proud. 🇦🇺 #AUSvIND — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) September 24, 2021

Image: AP, PTI