Aus-W Vs Ind-W: India's Loss To Australia In Close Encounter Leaves Fans Heartbroken

The second ODI between India Women and Australia Women ended in a dramatic way, as Australia clinched the win in the final over of the match on Friday.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
AUS-W vs IND-W

Image: AP


India Women suffered a second consecutive defeat in the three-match ODI series against Australia Women, as Australia managed to pull off the last ball thriller to win the match on September 24. With the win in the second ODI, Australia have now sealed the series 2-0 as they earlier won the first ODI on September 21. Meanwhile, as India lost the match, cricket fans were dejected upon the team for posting a target of 275 runs, and yet losing the match after allowing Australia to score 13 runs off the final six balls of the match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

India earlier posted a target of 275 runs for Australia with the help of opener Smriti Mandhana's 86 runs and wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh's 44 run knock in India’s first innings. India looked like going for a win after pacer Jhulan Goswami dismissed Australian opener, Alyssa Healy, for a duck in the first over itself. However, Goswami while defending 13 runs off the final over, bowled a controversial no-ball above the waist height which gave Australia a free hit off the final ball and they marched to victory by completing two runs. Australia won the match by 5 wickets in the final over courtesy of Beth Mooney's marathon effort of 125 runs off 133 balls and Tahlia McGrath's 74 off 77 balls.

Fans' reactions

Cricket fans upon witnessing the last-ball thriller and the no-ball by Goswami were left dejected as they hoped India would win the match. Few of the fans were supportive of the Indian women while others were critical about India letting go of the win. 

Another user being critical of the umpire’s decision to adjudge the ball by Goswami a no-ball, said that Australia won the match with the help of the umpire, but the Indian team also lacked in performance.

One of the users said that it was an easy match for India, however, the dropped catches and the no-balls made the difference for Australia.

Other reactions

Image: AP

