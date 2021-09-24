Aus-W Vs Ind-W: India's Loss To Australia In Close Encounter Leaves Fans Heartbroken

India Women suffered a second consecutive defeat in the three-match ODI series against Australia Women, as Australia managed to pull off the last ball thriller to win the match on September 24. With the win in the second ODI, Australia have now sealed the series 2-0 as they earlier won the first ODI on September 21. Meanwhile, as India lost the match, cricket fans were dejected upon the team for posting a target of 275 runs, and yet losing the match after allowing Australia to score 13 runs off the final six balls of the match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

India earlier posted a target of 275 runs for Australia with the help of opener Smriti Mandhana's 86 runs and wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh's 44 run knock in India’s first innings. India looked like going for a win after pacer Jhulan Goswami dismissed Australian opener, Alyssa Healy, for a duck in the first over itself. However, Goswami while defending 13 runs off the final over, bowled a controversial no-ball above the waist height which gave Australia a free hit off the final ball and they marched to victory by completing two runs. Australia won the match by 5 wickets in the final over courtesy of Beth Mooney's marathon effort of 125 runs off 133 balls and Tahlia McGrath's 74 off 77 balls.

Cricket fans upon witnessing the last-ball thriller and the no-ball by Goswami were left dejected as they hoped India would win the match. Few of the fans were supportive of the Indian women while others were critical about India letting go of the win.

Abysmal fielding in the last few overs. Girls are finding it difficult to play under pressure. Nothing has improved since 2017 WC Final. Give them more international matches to play, they will surely improve. Time for women's IPL — divya darsan (@iam_divyadarsan) September 24, 2021

Another user being critical of the umpire’s decision to adjudge the ball by Goswami a no-ball, said that Australia won the match with the help of the umpire, but the Indian team also lacked in performance.

Australia won the game with the help of the umpires but also our team played badly... — Sashikanta Sethi (@SashikantaSet17) September 24, 2021

One of the users said that it was an easy match for India, however, the dropped catches and the no-balls made the difference for Australia.

It was a easy match for us but no balls and that dropped catch, made the difference — Piyush attri (@Dhoondhle) September 24, 2021

You must raise question about wrong decisions in this match. That was not a no ball at all. — Keshuram Patidar (@keshurampatidar) September 24, 2021

Deeply anguished by the last over performance. :( — Khanpo K. Sherab (མཁན་པོ་ཤེས་རབ།) (@ks_ladakhi) September 24, 2021

heart break.

This Game should be included in coaching manual for how to chase. — Nishit desai (@NishitDesai09) September 24, 2021

