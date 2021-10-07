Aus W Vs Ind W: Jemimah Rodrigues Becomes Youngest Player To Reach 1000 Runs In T20Is

The first T20I at the Metricon Stadium in Queensland's Carrara Oval between India and Australia was called off owing to a heavy downpour just as India's batting lineup was starting to gain some momentum and looked like they were going to start hitting. Australia won the toss and chose to bowl, and the Indian batters got off to a shaky start after losing both Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in the fourth over. However, Jemimah Rodrigues made her comeback to the team and ensured that no one would forget the superb shots she played to help India reach 131 in 15.2 overs before rain played spoilsport.

Rodrigues was in top form as she smashed 49 off 36 before rain ruined it all for the Indian team. However, she managed to cross the 1000 runs milestone in T20Is and became the youngest player to do so. She is also the fourth Indian woman to score 1000 runs in T20Is and the second fastest to cross the mark (from 41 innings) among Indian women after Mithali Raj who reached the milestone in 40 innings. After the match, Jemimah also took to Twitter to express her happiness in being back on the Indian women's cricket team.

It's good to be back in the blues! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/c7KEh4qYEi — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) October 7, 2021

Australia W vs India W 1st T20I

While the Indian openers started well, Ashleigh Gardner came into the attack and sent them back to the pavilion in the same over. At one stage India was 55 for 3 and things looked to be going the Australians' way. Then came in Rodrigues who completely turned the innings over its head as she expressed herself really well with the bat. She had good support from Yastika Bhatia before she had to make her way back to the bench. Then, rain played the villain eventually leading the match to be called off.

The final leg of the ongoing tour down under comprises three T20Is the next two will be played on October 9, and October 10, and the venue for all the games remains the same. And with rain ruining the first match, India will be hoping to win the other two games so that they can win the multi-series as currently, Australia are in the lead 7-5.

(Image: @BCCIWomen/Twitter)