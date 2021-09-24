Last Updated:

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Jhulan Goswami Produces A Peach To Dismiss Healy For A Duck; Wins Hearts

Watch veteran pace Jhulan Goswami’s brilliant ball to dismiss Alyssa Healy in the first over of Australia’s batting innings in the second ODI on September 24.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
AUS-W vs IND-W

(Image: PTI)


Australia Women suffered an early setback during the second ODI of the three-match series against India on Friday when veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami bowled a brilliant delivery to bowl out Australian opener Alyssa Healy for a duck. Goswami’s sensational effort to dismiss Healy came in the third ball of the first over of Australia’s batting innings.

The Indian team is currently in Australia for a tour of three ODIs, a one-off pink-ball Test match, and a three-match T20I series. India lost the first ODI to Australia, as the Aussies successfully chased down a target of 226 runs at the loss of just one wicket.

Coming back to the dismissal by Goswami in the second ODI, she bowled the ball outside the off-stump which swung and went on to deceive the batter and clip the off-stump. The Indian team was much elated on witnessing the dismissal as the Australian opening partnership was broken at 0 runs, while they were chasing a target of 275 runs set by India. As Goswami dismissed Healy for a duck, the commentator during the match was heard saying that 'the unbeaten has been beaten', referring to Alyssa Healy. 

Watch the dismissal-

Netizens react to Jhulan Goswami's ball to dismiss Alessa Healy

Fans on social media were also quick to react to Jhulan Goswami’s effort and took the social media by storm with their reactions and opinions. One of the users termed the delivery by Goswami as an 'in-swinging bullet', as Goswami was able to deceive the batter by the swing of her ball. While another user said that 'she is swinging the ball all over the place'.

One of the users compared Goswami to legendary Australian bowler Glenn Mcgrath and said the delivery by her was Mcgrathesquee. Whereas, another user said that may Jhulan Goswami’s 'supremacy continues'.

Meanwhile, a user praised her by saying that a cricketer like Jhulan Goswami is a 'dream for sportswriters, as her career is filled with examples that show her fighting spirit, discipline, and professionalism'. He concluded the tweet by saying that 'hundreds of articles' can be written on her career. 

Another user termed Jhulan Goswami as one of the cricketers, who has 'zero haters'. 

Image: PTI

Tags: AUS-W vs IND-W, Jhulan Goswami, Alyssa Healy
First Published:
