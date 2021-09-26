Aus W Vs Ind W: Jhulan Goswami Wasn't Aware Of Australia's 26-match Unbeaten Streak

India’s veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has stated that she had no idea about Australia’s 26-match unbeaten run. Indian Women’s Team defeated Australia’s Women’s Team in a nail-biting third ODI which ended the latter’s streak of being undefeated in their last 26 games. Goswami finished her 10 overs with figures of 3 for 37 and also played a cameo with the bat, striking the winning runs in what was a dramatic victory. Her performance, which saw Australia being defeated for the first time since 2017, earned her the Player of the Match award.

While talking in the post-match presentation, she claimed that she was not aware that they had broken Australia’s undefeated run as she was focused on giving her best to secure a win for her side. “Honestly speaking, I was not aware of Australia's 26-match unbeaten streak. I just wanted to give my performance and giving 100 per cent on the field. It was good that we were able to beat them, if we were not able to beat them, it would have been 3-0,” said Jhulan Goswami.

The veteran pacer, who took the crucial wickets of Rachel Haynes, Meg Lanning, and Annabel Sutherland added that Australia are one of the best sides in the world and thus the margin of error is very less. She also stated that she just tried to stay consistent with her line and length that helped her perform the best. “See, when you are playing against one of the best sides in the world, you have to give your best every day. Meg Lanning is one of the best batters, if you do not dismiss her early, then she can take the game out of your hand. I just tried to bowl the ball in the right areas, whatever role has been given to me I try to deliver that. When it is seaming and swinging, you cannot try much and it is just about hitting the right areas,” added Goswami.

Aus W vs Ind W: Chipping in runs as a tailender makes a big difference, claims Jhulan Goswami

Goswami was also of the opinion that she understands the importance of the runs scored by tailenders. She added that she is working hard in the nets to assist her side in every way possible. "Well, I know how important it is to chip in with runs being a tailender. It makes a lot of difference, the captain and the coach told me that you have to chip in with runs as well. I always work hard in the nets and whenever I get the opportunity, I want to take it ahead," Goswami concluded.

(Image: PTI)