AUS-W Vs PAK-W Women’s T20I Tri-series: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

The Australian women's cricket team are all set to take on the Pakistan squad in the first T20I of the tri-series that is taking place in Ireland. Having won the ICC ODI Women's World Cup earlier this year, the Australian team will be full of confidence heading into this T20I tri-series. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match featuring two of the leading women's squads, here is a look at our AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction and the live streaming details for the same.

Where is the AUS-W vs PAK-W match being played?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match is being played at the Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland.

What time does the AUS-W vs PAK-W match begin?

The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women match begins live at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, July 16.

Great news, Aussie fans! You'll be able to watch all our Tri-Series matches live on Foxtel and Kayo, with full replays available for those who don't feel like staying up all night 🤣



Sign up for a Kayo 14-day trial here: https://t.co/3sh6vV6C6M pic.twitter.com/ldkM2sCqUa — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) July 15, 2022

How to watch Australia Women vs Pakistan Women in India?

While there will be no official broadcast on television for the Women’s T20I Tri-series between Australia, Pakistan and Ireland, Indian fans can watch the matches using the live stream available on the Fancode app. As for the live updates and scores, fans can track the official social media handles of both teams.

Australia Women vs Pakistan women squads

Australia: Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof(c), Anam Amin, Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali(w), Aiman Anwer, Kainat Imtiaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Gull Feroza

Pakistan: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown

First training session of the tour in Belfast ✅



Next stop: Derry to get ready for our first match of the Tri-Series on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/nu9ZCzNGym — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) July 14, 2022

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women predicted playing 11

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Naseem, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza (wk), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Ghulam Fatima

AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper(s): Alyssa Healy

Batters: Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana