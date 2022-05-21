Aussie Legend Andrew Symonds' Final Few Hours Before His Fatal Car Accident Revealed

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds was on a fishing trip and visiting a local club in Queensland when he was killed in a car accident. The Aussie legend was killed in a car accident in Townsville last Saturday after his vehicle drove off the road. Symonds had gone to the Brothers Leagues Club for a few drinks before he died in the accident, according to reports. On Saturday afternoon, hours prior to his demise, Symonds walked to the club, still wearing his fishing gear.

According to Brothers Leagues Club CEO Justin Wilkins, Symonds was at his club and had been drinking before leaving that evening. Wilkins, however, stated that Symonds did not drink heavily and left the club around 8 p.m. According to reports, Symonds returned home after leaving the Brothers Leagues Club to pick up his pet dogs, but he died a few hours later.

"I'd say he spent the morning fishing before he got to the pub. He stayed there until about 8 pm, and then he left. It's really sad … He was a top bloke and he'll be missed," Wilkins was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Earlier, Symonds' sister Louise had said that they didn't know why the former cricketer was travelling so late in the night. The cause of the crash is still unknown, however, police are investigating the case and will soon prepare a report for the same. Symonds was reportedly living alone before his death as he and his wife Laura had recently separated. While Symonds had been living in Queensland, his wife and children, Chloe and Billy were in Sydney.

Symonds' career

Symonds made his international debut for Australia in 1998. He went on to play 26 Tests and 198 ODIs for his country before taking retirement from the sport in 2009. During the course of his international career, the 46-year-old scored 1,462 Test runs and 5,088 ODI runs at averages of 40.61 and 39.75, respectively. Symonds was also part of the Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2011 and was the highest-paid overseas player in its inaugural season because of his all-round ability.

