Aussie Pacer Josh Hazlewood Says Using Saliva On The Cricket Ball Needs To Be Discussed

Josh Hazlewood has been one of the finest pacers of Australia and has won many matches for his side. He was one of the key members of the Aussie squad that had emerged triumphant in the 2015 World Cup on home soil and won the coveted trophy for the record fifth time. Now, he has said that using saliva on the ball is something that needs to be discussed.

'It is something that needs to be discussed': Hazlewood

"It is something that needs to be discussed"."I think the white ball would be fine, but Test cricket would be very hard. Bowlers rely on any sort of sideways movement in the air. If you didn't maintain the ball at all for 80 overs it would be quite easy to bat after that initial shine has gone," Hazelwood was quoted saying this by a cricket news website

"Whether you use saliva or sweat, maybe one person can do it. I'm not sure. It's something that will have to be talked about when we get back out there and hopefully come up with a solution," he added.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. Coming back to cricket, the semi-finals and the final of the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been postponed while IPL 2020 which was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus fear.

IPL 2020 Suspended

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, the BCCI formally suspended the 13th edition of the IPL on Thursday until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," said BCCI. The season which was set to commence on March 29 was earlier deferred to April 15 with the rising number of cases.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

(With ANI Inputs)