Aussie Star Nic Maddinson's Bat Confiscated For Being 'too Big' During County Championship

Australian cricketer Nic Maddinson has become a talking point in the world of cricket for causing a stir in the ongoing County Championship. The 30-year-old Aussie batter’s bat was confiscated by the umpires during the Derbyshire vs Durham County Championship Division Two 2022 match on Tuesday. The umpire made repeated attempts at the Durham cricketer’s bat through the measurement gauge, but it was deemed ‘too big’.

While Derbyshire hit a total of 306 runs in their first batting innings, Durham found themselves at 93/2 before Maddinson made his way out the crease. He scored one run after playing eight balls, as umpire Hassan Adnan halted Day 2’s play to check on the size of Maddinson’s bat. It was then confiscated by the umpire as the left-handed batter was forced to use a different bat.

As per the official website of Cricket Australia, the bat was set to be examined later in the day, so that that willow could dry up. However, as per BBC commentator Martin Emmerson, the bat failed to clear the test again. It will now be sent to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to make a judgment.

What do the rules say?

Explaining the ICC rules related to bat size in their report, Cricket Australia said, “As per International Cricket Council's (ICC) playing conditions, which govern the County Championship, bats are to be no deeper than 6.8cm, no wider than 11cm, with an edge height no taller than 4.1cm and a curve of the bat face no deeper than 0.5cm”. The report also states that the spine and back of Maddinson’s bat were getting caught on the gauge.

Durham vs Derbyshire: Durham likely to be penalised

Meanwhile, Durham ended Day 2 hanging on 222/9 in 77 overs. Michael Jones scored the maximum of 87 runs of 152 balls in the 2nd innings against Derbyshire, while Maddinson could contribute only eight runs in 30 balls. The team now faces the danger of losing points in their ongoing County Championship campaign. It is pertinent to mention that Derbyshire were penalized two points after Mattie McKiernan's bat failed a measurement test during the Royal London Cup tournament in August.

Currently playing their 11th match of the County Championship Division Two 2022 season, Durham have only one win to their name. The team has lost twice, while seven games have ended in draws. While Nottinghamshire leads the standings with six wins and 199 points to their credit, Durham is placed at 6th with 128 points.