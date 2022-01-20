Australia Become #1 Test Team Despite 0 Away Series Wins Since 2016; Fans Upset

Following a 4-0 dominating series win in the Ashes 2021 against arch-rivals England, Australia once again topped the ICC rankings among Test teams. This is the first time Australia have claimed the top spot in the rankings since May 2020. And that is not it, as three of the top six batters in the ICC rankings are also Australian following the rapid rise of Travis Head.

Meanwhile, India, who previously held the top spot, have slipped to third place in the ICC rankings after a disappointing 2-1 series defeat against South Africa. Despite the loss, India have still won an overseas Test series against Australia and are also on the verge of winning an overseas series in England as they have a 2-1 lead, with the fifth Test scheduled to take place sometime later this year.

However, with Australia not having won an overseas Test match since 2016, netizens showcased their displeasure on social media. Australia's last overseas Test victory was a 2-0 win over neighbours New Zealand in the Trans-Tasman Trophy in February 2016.

Fans disappointed as Australia return to top spot in ICC rankings

A netizen mocked the ICC rankings by citing the Australian cricket team's record in Test matches since 2016. They pointed out that Australia have won only six of the 15 Test series they have competed in and have lost on three occasions to India, twice to South Africa, amongst other defeats. Despite these poor performances, they have been ranked as ICC's number one Test team.

Since 2016 Australia played in 15 test series. They (Australia) have won 6 of them, losing to Pakistan, Sril Lanka, 3 times to India, twice to South Africa and drawn two. So they beat an average England at home at they become number 1

While Australia have won six Test series since 2016, another social media user pointed out that none of those victories have come away. Moreover, Australia has not even competed in an away Test since 2019 and are still ranked the top side by ICC.

Woke in the morning and read a hilarious joke:



A team who hadn't won a single away test series from 2016 and didn't played any away test since 2019 is ranked No 1 in tests.

Meanwhile, several other fans also took to their social media accounts to point out that Australia are ranked ICC's number one Test team despite not having won an away Test series since February 2016.

Australia, who has not won an away Test series since February 2016, is No. 1 on the ICC Test rankings. What a joke

Australia, who has not won an away Test series since February 2016, is once again No. 1 on the ICC Test rankings.

Australia, who has not won an away Test series since February 2016, is once again No. 1 on the ICC Test rankings.

ICC Test team rankings

Australia, 119 New Zealand, 117 India, 116 England, 101 South Africa, 99 Pakistan, 93 Sri Lanka, 83 West Indies, 75 Bangladesh, 53 Zimbabwe, 31

ICC Test batter rankings

Marnus Labuschagne AUS, 935 points Joe Root ENG, 872 Kane Williamson NZ, 862 Steve Smith AUS, 845 Travis Head AUS, 773 = Rohit Sharma IND, 773

ICC Test bowling rankings