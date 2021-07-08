Australia Can Win T20 World Cup Without Steve Smith, But Not 'The Ashes': Kerry O'Keeffe

With T20 World Cup (WC) slated to take place in the UAE and Oman in October, every cricketing nation has kick-started its preparations for the marquee event. However, Australia's stalwart Steve Smith has been mulling to give the T20 World Cup a miss in order to stay fit for the upcoming Ashes.

Now, Australia's former cricketer-turned-commentator Kerry O'Keeffe, in a talk show on Fox Sports, backed Steve Smith's thought to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Steve Smith had to withdraw from the current white-ball series against West Indies and Bangladesh due to a left elbow injury. However, he had expressed hope of recovering in time for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place from October 17 to November 14.

Kerry O'Keeffe on Steve Smith not playing T20 WC

Highlighting the importance of Test cricket during the talk show, Kerry O'Keeffe said, "I actually think Australia can win the T20 World Cup without Steve Smith but I don't they can win the Ashes without Steve Smith firing. He is a weapon. He averaged 110 against England in 2019 in that Ashes series. He averages 67 in Australia in Test cricket."

"The guy that we will talk about forever is Steve Smith and that's why we need him hundred percent fit and committed to the Ashes," added Kerry O'Keeffe.

Steve Smith on playing T20 WC in UAE

Australia's former skipper Steve Smith on Friday was quoted by cricket.com.au in which he had said, "There’s still a bit of time between now and (the World Cup), and I’m tracking okay at the moment – it’s slow, but I’m going okay. I’d love to be part of the World Cup, for sure. But from my point of view, Test cricket, that’s my main goal – to be right for the Ashes and try to emulate what I’ve done in the last few Ashes series I’ve been involved in."

Ashes 2021/22 schedule

As per the Ashes 2021 schedule, the 5-Test series will begin with the first Test at The Gabba from December 8-12. The remaining four Tests will be played at the Adelaide Oval (December 16-20), Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9), and Perth Stadium (January 14-18). Notably, this year, the SCG will be hosting the fourth Test match rather than the series finale which has been a traditional host for 26 years.

It is worth mentioning that the last Ashes Down Under in 2017 was won by the home team. The Aussies then successfully retained the urn after drawing the five-match away Test series against England 2-2 in 2019. At the same time, Australia ended up avoiding a defeat on English soil for the first time since 2001.

