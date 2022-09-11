Australia Captain Aaron Finch Opens Up On ODI Retirement; Says 'Glad I Don't Have To...'

Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch faced off against New Zealand in his final One-Day International game on Sunday. Finch made the decision to end his ODI career on Saturday by announcing that he will no longer represent Australia in 50-over cricket. In his final ODI match for Australia, Finch was dismissed for 5 off 13 balls. After the match, Finch stated that he is relieved to have retired from ODIs as he will no longer have to field for 50 overs.

In his speech, Finch also thanked his family members for making sacrifices so that he could achieve his dream of playing cricket for Australia. He remarked that he will always be grateful for what his family members have done for him over the years of him playing cricket.

"Pretty good, glad I don't have to field 50 overs anymore. My family has sacrificed so much for me to achieve all that I have, always grateful for that," Finch said in his post-match interview.

Aaron Finch's ODI career

Aaron Finch has played for Australia in 146 One-Day Internationals since making his debut in 2013. He has scored 5406 runs in the format with a strike rate of 87.83 and a run average of 39.13. Finch has 17 centuries and 30 half-centuries in ODI cricket. He has also scored the most number of runs against India. He has scored 1460 runs, including four hundreds and nine half-centuries, in 32 games against the Men in Blue.

Finch was a member of the Australian team that took home the 2015 Cricket World Cup. After the ball-tampering incident led Cricket Australia to fire Steven Smith from all three formats in 2018, he was appointed the permanent captain of the Australian white-ball teams. In 2021, Finch guided Australia to their first-ever T20 World Cup victory. He will lead the team in their defence of the World T20 title later this year, which could also be his last tournament for Australia.

Image: cricket.com.au