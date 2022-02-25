Australia Captain Pat Cummins Denies Players' Role In Langer Exit: 'Quite Far From Truth'

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has retaliated against those who blamed players for former head coach Justin Langer's early departure. In an interview with SEN Radio, Cummins stated that Langer's departure had nothing to do with the players and that the decision was made higher up. When questioned about dealing with criticism from former players, Cummins said he anticipated he'd have to deal with different things when he accepted the captaincy. He stated that it is his responsibility to look after the team and do what is best for the players.

Cummins said the players were certainly asked to give their feedback but the decision was higher up. The 29-year-old added that senior players and all stakeholders get consulted when a decision like this is made in a high-performance setup like Cricket Australia, adding it shouldn't be a surprise if players are asked to give feedback. Cummins backed the process and said it is the right way to do things.

"It was okay, I felt for Justin as much as anyone else, but I knew when I became captain I was going to cop it for different things. If anything, it kind of reminded me I’ve got to look after the team and do what’s best for Australian cricket. All the noise and things that might come with it come from a good place, but I can’t let it affect me too much," Cummins was quoted as saying to SEN Radio.

"Certainly our feedback was heard, as I think it should be. But to say that we are decision-makers is quite far from the truth. It’s a high-performance set-up, there’s the board that makes decisions, so of course, people within the environment get consulted, which includes senior players, staff members, which I think has always been the case. I think that’s the right way to do things, it’s healthy. Nothing untoward, for sure," Cummins added.

Langer resigns

Langer stepped down as Australia's head coach earlier this month following deliberation by Cricket Australia and other concerned stakeholders. Several experts and former cricketers chastised Cummins and his teammates for orchestrating Langer's departure. It was reported that due to Langer's tough coaching approach, the dynamics between players and the coach strained, and Cricket Australia was involved to resolve the issue. However, despite much deliberation, the relationship failed to improve, and as a result, Langer was forced to resign.

(Image: AP)