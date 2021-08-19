Australia Chief Selector George Bailey Hails IPL As A Good Preparation Platform For T20 WC

Australia's chairman of selectors, George Bailey on Thursday backed the second phase of IPL 2021 as a "good preparation platform" for the Australian cricketers who have been selected to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Bailey, while speaking to reporters after the announcement of the squad, said he fully trusts the IPL to work as a preparation platform for his boys ahead of the World Cup.

Bailey further added that he would like to see IPL franchises play the Australians more often in the tournament so they could get ready for the ICC event.

Bailey also said Cricket Australia would like to see franchises use Australian players in the exact same positions they would likely play for the national team in the World Cup. Bailey, however, admitted that he is not sure whether they will get any say in what franchises decide to do with the Australian players.

Speaking about Australia's T20 squad for the World Cup, Bailey said what he likes about the team is that it is "adaptable" and "flexible".

"The one thing when I look through that squad that I like is that it looks like a squad that is adaptable and flexible. There's a number of guys who have batted at the top and a number of guys who have also rolled through the middle, and if we need to change that at times, we've got the flexibility to do so," Bailey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The second phase of IPL 2021 is scheduled to resume on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the T20 World Cup is to be held between October and November. The IPL matches will take place at the same venues as World Cup, hence a couple of games in the pocket is what every team management would be looking for their players. Earlier, England and New Zealand allowed their players to take part in the second leg of IPL 2021.

Australia's squad for T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia on Thursday named an 18-member squad, including travelling reserves, for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. Aaron Finch has been named the captain, and Pat Cummins has been named as his deputy. David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell will return for the Aussies in the mammoth ICC event after missing out on the bilateral series against the West Indies and Bangladesh earlier last month.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (Wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (Wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams.

Image: Twitter/BCCI/AP

