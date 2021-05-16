Australia coach reacts to Cameron Bancroft's latest statement on ball-tampering incident

Former Australian bowling coach David Saker has reacted to the latest revelation by Cameron Bancroft, who recently suggested that bowlers during the South Africa tour had prior knowledge about his ball-tampering plot. While speaking to The Age, Saker said that the blame game and finger-pointing is going to go on as he admitted that what happened in South Africa was very unfortunate. Saker said that there were a lot of people who could be blamed, adding "It could have been me to blame". Saker added that Cameron is a "nice guy" and he may be bringing up the incident again to get something off his chest.

Saker, who was bowling coach at the time of the incident, said that Cameron is not going to be the last one, adding "the finger-pointing is going to go on and on". Cameron was one of the three players who received a ban after the ball-tampering incident came to light. The then Australian skipper Steve Smith and David Warner also received a one-year ban for their involvement in the incident, now known as the infamous 'sandpaper scandal'. Last year, Cameron had revealed that he tampered with the ball to get recognition from his teammates as he was still new in the Australian side was trying to build a rapport inside the dressing room.

In an interview with The Guardian, when asked if players, other than those sanctioned, were aware of the plan, Bancroft said, "Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers, and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory.

The Australian bowling squad of the scandalous match in Cape Town comprised of some big names. The pace battery included Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Marsh whereas the spin attack was led by Nathan Lyon. The Australian board on Saturday reacted to Bancroft's comment and said it was willing to reinvestigate the incident if provided with fresh evidence pertaining to other players' involvement.

