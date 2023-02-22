Australia Coach Reveals Details Of Steve Smith's Dressing Room Outburst In IND Vs AUS Test

Steve Smith got out to R Ashwin in both the innings of the second Test match cheaply and was also disappointed after his dismissal. Australia lost to Team India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a margin of six wickets and also went 2-0 down in the 4 match series. Australia faced a horrible batting collapse in the second innings of the second Test where they lost nine wickets within a session.

di Venuto said, describing Smith's reaction, "He was certainly disappointed when he got out, and he made it known in the dressing room that it was a poor shot. I think most people would have heard that, so they should have had a fair idea of what not to do".

'Sweep', The high risk shot

Most of the Australian batsmen got out playing the sweep shot in the second Test. di Venuto admitted that sweep is a high risk shot for players who are not adept of playing it.

"It was pretty obvious where we went wrong. With batting, it's a pretty similar analogy - you've got to swim between the flags in this country. If you go outside the flags in your game plan, you're going to get in trouble", di Venuto said.

di Venuto also hailed Aussie opener Usman Khawaja for his 81 run knock in the first innings and also said that his technique helped him to score at an average of 150 in Pakistan and 50 in Sri Lanka.

"Uz played beautifully in the first innings at Delhi, and went through Pakistan and the subcontinent. It (sweeping) is part of his game, but he also picks the balls to do it," di Venuto said.

"It's smart, he's not using it as a form of defence and I think that's what happened towards the back end (of Australia's second innings. People weren't trusting their defence so started trying to sweep, which is the wrong way to go about it."