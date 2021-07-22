Australia Confirms T20I Series Against Bangladesh; David Warner, Glenn Maxwell To Miss Out

Cricket Australia (CA) announced a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh on Thursday, which will serve as a preparation for both teams ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. For the past few weeks, the Australian cricketing body has been working with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to finalise the itinerary, which has now been confirmed to take place between August 3 and August 9. The Australian white-ball squad, which is currently in the Caribbean for a limited-overs series against the West Indies, will travel to Bangladesh on Sunday (July 25), according to cricket.com.au.

Cricket Australia has announced that the squad for the Bangladesh series will remain unchanged, with players such as David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, and Steve Smith once again missing out. Earlier, some of Australia's high-value cricketers had pulled themselves out from the Caribbean tour citing various personal reasons. The Australians are considering the Bangladesh tour as crucial because it will be the last T20I series for the Aaron Finch-led side before the World Cup in October.

Australia's tour of Bangladesh 2021

First T20: August 3

Second T20: August 4

Third T20: August 6

Fourth T20: August 7

Fifth T20: August 9

All matches are expected to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (Vice-Captain), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

Australia is currently playing a One-Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies. The Kangaroos thrashed the hosts in the first match on Wednesday to secure a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Earlier this month, the West Indies defeated Australia 4-1 in a five-match T20I series. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is engaged in a bilateral series with Zimbabwe, which the South Asian side has dominated so far, winning the one-off Test and all matches in the three-game ODI series. Both countries will now face off in a T20I series beginning on July 22.

