Australia Great Reveals Untold Story About Axar Patel; 'He Was A Young Boy In Mumbai'

Delhi Capitals coach and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in his recent interaction the ICC Review hailed India all-rounder Axar Patel and revealed how the player improved his performance throughout the Indian Premier League. Axar recently performed really well with the bat while playing for Team India against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ricky Ponting while speaking on the ICC Review said, "I've known Axar for a long time and he was only a young boy in the squad at Mumbai when I first went there."

Ricky Ponting hails Axar Patel

I've known that there's been a certain amount of batting skill there that really, apart from the last couple of years, he hadn't really been showing at IPL level or even at international level. There were a few little technique changes that we made with him. We just opened up his hips and his shoulders a little bit. So he was a bit more chest-on towards the right-arm fast bowlers.

The Indian Premier League has helped Axar Patel a lot in improving his batting and has also enhanced his bowling while delivering for India in tough situations during the tournament. The India all-rounder also made valuable contributions in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia and scored runs for the team coming down the order. Axar also scored 79 runs while batting in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

Ricky Ponting also gave his views on how Axar Patel converted his weakness in to strength. Ponting said, “If there was ever a weakness in his game, it was the short ball that was sort of directed at his body. The reason that he was a bit weak in that area was he was too side-on, and the ball was always sort of in behind his right shoulder."

"We just tried to open him up a little bit, which gave him a little bit more access to the ball. He's always been a beautiful offside player. You know, his cover driving and cutting is as good as anyone's. And if anything, he was just a little bit too blocked off to be able to score well on the leg side", Ponting said.

"We tweaked a few things there and because he's such a good young person to work with, and he's obviously very talented, therefore he was a fast learner and was able to pick things up really quickly and change his technique enough to show really, really good improvement really early on", Ponting further added.