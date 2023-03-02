Australia Great Slams India Star After Another Failure, Says 'he Is A Bit Of A Panicker'

The Australia spinners dominated the Indian batting on Day 1 of the first Test and no Indian batsman was allowed to stay at the crease by the visitors. Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has singled out India batsman Shreyas Iyer as he has not been able to score big till now in the series.

Criticising Iyer, Chappell said to ESPNcricinfo, “Cheteshwar Pujara is very jumpy. I think right through the series he has been very jumpy. I keep hearing that Shreyas Iyer is a very good player of spin bowling, but I haven't seen it yet, and I'm not convinced that he is. To me, he is a bit of a panicker."

Ian Chappell highlights Iyer's struggle to play spin

“There are some players in the Indian side that haven't convinced me that they're good players of spin bowling. I thought that the Australians spooked India early on. A couple of things happened with the pitch. The Australian spinners bowled very accurately. But what we saw was Australian-type batting from the Indians", Chappel added.

Chappell further hailed Australia batsman Usman Khawaja for his fighting 60 on a tough Indore pitch. Chappel said, . “When Australia batted, particularly Usman Khawaja, he was very good. Marnus Labuschagne had a good partnership with him. There was more of Rohit Sharma batting when he got the century in Australia's innings. To me, it was Australia who outplayed India and definitely deserved to have the lead."

If we further talk about the ongoing third Test between India and Australia, Australia were bowled out for 197 in their first innings by the Indian spinners and also kept Australia lead under 100 runs.

Australia are 88 runs ahead of Team India's first innings score and now Team India's main aim will be to surpass Australia's as soon as possible and give them a strong fourth innings target.

Batting in the fourth innings will not be easy for Australia as they already struggle to play the India spinners and also the Indore pitch is also offering a lot of help to the spinners.

The Indore Test is also very important for the Indian team seeing the World Test Championship final scenario. Team India will book their seat in the World Test Championship final if they win the third Test.