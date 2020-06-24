Australia's Tour Of England In The Spotlight After 10 Pak Players Test +ve For COVID-19

England’s director of cricket, Ashley Giles revealed that they are "quietly confident" that Australia will tour England to play limited-overs cricket later this year. However, Test cricket does not seem to be on the agenda of both the teams. Australia’s tour of England was earlier facing uncertainty after 10 players from the Pakistan cricket team reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. While England and Australia are looking to reschedule the tour for September, the recent comments indicate that England fans will be able to see Australia play cricket in the country later this year.

"It's getting up there to the pinnacle series, alongside the Ashes." #AUSvIND is going to be huge! pic.twitter.com/6aA16SBvsA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 24, 2020

10 players test positive before England vs Pakistan 2020 series

The England vs Pakistan 2020 series is set to go ahead despite 10 players part of the Pakistan squad testing positive for the coronavirus. Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz were the players that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to the press when 3 Pakistani players had tested positive, Giles had said that the England vs Pakistan 2020 series will go ahead as scheduled. Speaking about the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, he said "I don't think the series is in doubt. We are far enough away from the start of the Test series to not worry about that too much at the moment. The England vs Pakistan 2020 series will involve 3 Tests and T20 internationals. The England vs Pakistan 2020 series is scheduled to start from August 5.

Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for COVID-19.



We wish them a speedy recovery 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yzc8J3PSBB — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2020

England “confident” that Australia will tour the country

After the news about Pakistani players such as Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan testing positive came to light, it was rumoured that more matches could be added to the Australia series in case the England vs Pakistan 2020 series isn’t able to take place. While it is understood that Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board are in constant discussions about the tour, the idea of adding Test matches hasn’t come up yet.

Ashley Giles said that he was optimistic that the white-ball series with Australia will go ahead as scheduled. Giles also said that he’s sympathetic to any reservations Australia may have about touring England, considering the UK is one of the regions hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Giving an update on the Australia series, Giles revealed he had a conference call with Australia last week. He said it will be great to host Australia considering it has been one of their strongest partners over the years. Giles also said that September is a long time away and that he’s quietly confident about hosting Australia later this year.

Australia coach Justin Langer and spinner Nathan Lyon also expressed belief that the England tour is very much on the cards and preparations have begun for the same.

Image Courtesy: cricket.com.au