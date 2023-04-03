Australia Legend Michael Slater Assaults Police, Leaves One Officer With Cut To Their Hand

Michael Slater, a former Australian cricketer, has reportedly been accused of assaulting police officers during a heated altercation in Queensland. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday and resulted in one officer sustaining a hand injury. Along with the assault charge, Slater has also been charged with obstructing police on two separate occasions.

The 53-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on May 2. Slater was a prominent member of the Australian cricket team for eight years, playing in 74 Test matches and 42 ODIs from 1993 to 2001. He scored 5312 runs in red-ball cricket and 987 runs in the 50-over format at averages of 42.83 and 24.07 respectively. Slater has 14 centuries and 21 half-centuries to his name in Test cricket.

Also Read: Ex-Aussie Legend Michael Slater Rushed To Hospital, Charged By Police Over Breach Of Bail

Michael Slater controversies

After retiring from cricket, he pursued a career as a cricket commentator but was terminated from his role at Channel Seven in 2021 due to controversies linked to his ex-partner. In 2021, Slater travelled to India to commentate in the Indian Premier League during the COVID-19 outbreak and became controversial for his criticism of the Australian travel restrictions.

Also Read: What Happened To Michael Slater? Ex-Aussie Legend Arrested For Breaching Restraining Order

In addition to these charges, Slater faced charges of domestic violence that were dismissed last year on the grounds of mental health issues. Last October, he was charged by New South Wales state police with stalking and intimidating his ex-partner. Later, he breached a restraining order by contacting her via mobile phone, leading to a court order for him to undergo mental health treatment.

Image: Instagram/Slater

