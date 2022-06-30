Australia Legend Says Only One Man Can Replace Rohit Sharma As India Captain For 5th Test

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg wants Virat Kohli to captain Team India against England in the one-off Test in case Rohit Sharma is unable to recover in time for the much-awaited game. After testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma's participation in the fifth Test has come under scrutiny. According to reports, Rishabh Pant or Jasprit Bumrah would take over as stand-in captain for Sharma for the fifth Test.

Hogg wants Kohli to captain the Indian squad in the rescheduled Test match. Hogg on his official YouTube channel claimed that Kohli is the only player who can carry out the job in absence of Sharma. According to the former Australian great, if Kohli started the series for India, he should also be the one to wrap it up. India are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match contest, the fifth match of which is scheduled to be played from July 1 to July 5.

"One Test to go in this series and it has taken a year to complete but India are on the back foot going into this Test match. England are on a roll; they have just smashed New Zealand and now India have got their headaches. Rahul the vice-captain is injured, Rohit is on the bed, sick with Covid. Will he get up for this Test match? If he doesn’t who is going to captain," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

"There has been talk about Bumrah, but for me, there is only one, and it's got to be Kohli. He started this series as captain and he should finish the series off as captain. Don't give it to someone else. It is 2-1 to India at the moment, so give Virat Kohli the rights to be able to defend this title and the series by leading his team to victory in this final Test match," he added.

Kohli served as the captain of the Indian squad for the first four Tests of the series, which was played last year in August-September. The fifth match, however, was postponed until 2022 after multiple COVID-19 cases emerged within the Indian camp. Earlier this year, during a series against South Africa, Kohli announced his resignation as India's Test captain. The Indian team in all three formats was subsequently placed in Rohit Sharma's hands.

India Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari/ KS Bharat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

India's squad for one-off Test

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Image: AP