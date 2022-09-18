Australia Legends Vs Bangladesh Legends: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI And Live Streaming

The Australia Legends are all set to take on the Bangladesh Legends in the eleventh match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series (RSWS) 2022 tournament on Sunday. Both teams will hope to return to winning ways after starting their campaign with defeats. Bangladesh Legends have lost both their opening two matches, while Australia Legends have lost one.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting contest between Bangladesh Legends and Australia Legends, here is a look at how to watch RSWS live in India and our AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 prediction.

What time will AU-L vs BD-L begin?

The Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends clash will begin live at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 18.

Where will AU-L vs BD-L take place?

The Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

How to watch RSWS 2022 live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the Road Safety World Series 2022 live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The matches of RSWS will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

AU-L vs BD-L live streaming details

Meanwhile, the AU-L vs BD-L live streaming can be watched on the Voot app.

Australia Legends vs Bangladesh Legends squads

Australia Legends: Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (w), Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Chadd Sayers, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Bryce McGain, Alex Doolan

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dhiman Ghosh (w), Khaled Mashud, Abdur Razzak, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mohammad Sharif(c), Dolar Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain, Tushar Imran, Nazmus Sadat, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed

AU-L vs BD-L predicted XI

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (wk), Brad Hodge, Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Chadd Sayers

Bangladesh Legends: Tushar Imran, Abdur Razzak, Shahadat Hossain (c), Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Mohammad Sharif, Nazimuddin, Alok Kapali, Aftab Ahmed, Abul Hasan, Dolar Mahmud, Nazmus Sadat

AU-L vs BD-L Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper(s): Dhiman Ghosh

Batters: Aftab Ahmed, Nathan Reardon, Callum Ferguson

All-rounder(s): Shane Watson (C), Cameron White, Alok Kapali (VC), Dolar Mahmud

Bowlers: Brett Lee, Abdur Razzak, Dirk Nannes