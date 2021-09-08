Australia Likely To Cancel One-off Test With Afghanistan As Taliban Crushes Women's Rights

The much-awaited Afghanistan tour to Australia for a lone Test is likely to be cancelled after the Taliban confirmed that they would ban women from playing any sports following the takeover of the Asian country. Australia's Federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck was quoted by ABC saying that athletes from Afghanistan are welcome to the country, however, they cannot come under the Taliban's flag. Australia and Afghanistan were slated to take on each other in a solitary Test match.

Australia vs Afghanistan one-off Test likely to be cancelled

Slamming the Taliban over its treatment of women, Australia Sports Minister Richard Colbeck even threatened the 'Cricket Lovers' that the matter will be taken to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and a firm stand will be taken against them.

"The Taliban's attitudes towards women and their individual rights should not be accepted by the international sporting community," said Richard Colbeck adding, "Excluding women from sport at any level is unacceptable."

Recently, Taliban's cultural commission spokesperson Ahmadullah Wasiq was quoted by SBS News who clearly stated that they will not let the women of Afghanistan play any sports as they might expose their faces or bodies. "Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed," said Ahmadullah Wasiq. Reportedly, Australia vs Afghanistan solitary was slated to take place from November 27 to December 1. This would have been the first time when Afghanistan would have taken on Australia in a Test match.

Afghanistan Cricket Board on the Taliban

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO Hamid Shinwari had said that the Taliban 'love' and 'support' the game following the takeover of the headquarters in Kabul earlier in August.

Speaking on the impact of the current scenario on Afghanistan cricket, Shinwari had said, "The Taliban love cricket. They have supported us since the beginning. They did not interfere in our activities. I don't see any interference and expect support so that our cricket can move forward. We have got an active chairman, and I remain CEO until further notice."

(Image Credits: AP/Representative Image)