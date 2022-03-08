Australia ODI & T20I Skipper Aaron Finch Says 'I'm Not Going To Play Test Cricket Again'

Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch said that he doesn’t intend to play in the Sheffield Shield again, effectively ending his first-class career. The 35-year-old has accepted that he won’t be making a comeback to the national Test team and hence, there’s very little point in playing the red-ball format in the domestic circuit.

The veteran said that he won’t be available for Victoria’s Shield match against Tasmania at the Junction Oval. Finch last played first-class cricket 822 days ago on 7 December 2019 when Victoria’s match against Western Australia was abandoned after the pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was deemed dangerous.

"I don't think I'll play again. There's no point, I'm not going to play Test cricket again so the younger guys in our squad, there's some really talented players, so there's no point me taking up one of those spots when they can be getting really valuable game time (sic)”, Finch told cricket.com.au.

"I love playing red-ball cricket, but it's just reality. Unless you're pushing for a Test match, I don't really see the point to be honest," he added.

Aaron Finch Test cricket stats

Finch made his debut in first-class cricket against an Indian visiting team back in 2007 at the Junction Oval. In 88 matches, the right-hander scored 4,915 runs at an average of 35.87 with seven tons and 33 half-centuries.

Finch also represented the Aussies in five Tests where he scored 278 runs at an average of 27.80 with two half-centuries. He last played Test cricket back in December 2018 against India.

Finch is now set to lead Australia in their three-match ODI series and a solitary T20I against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The batter said that he’s in good form after making slight changes in his batting technique.

"It's always nice to go into a series getting some runs but that's still a couple of weeks away so now it's just down to a couple of weeks of training," Finch said.

"I feel like I'm hitting it nicely; I'm just tinkering a little bit with my technique and a few really minor changes, so it's just about trying to get them implemented as quick as I can," he added.

(Image: AP)