Australia Pacer James Pattinson Promises Dominating Virat Kohli On Next Year's India Tour

Australia pacer James Pattinson defied odds when he made his comeback to international cricket in 2019. Pattinson went through difficult times courtesy a back surgery in 2017 but is now hoping to reach his peak, just in time for the Indian tour of Australia in late 2020. Pattinson helped Australia deny New Zealand a chance to equal the series and got the hosts a comprehensive victory in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on Sunday.

James Pattinson shines at home

After Josh Hazlewood sustained an injury in the Perth Test, James Pattinson got a chance to play the Boxing Day Test in front of his home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Victorian bowler was impressive as he was very vital in thwarting all of New Zealand's efforts towards saving the series. In the first innings, Pattinson took out Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson, keeper BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner. In NZ's second innings, Pattinson got the important wickets of opener Tom Latham, Kane Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor. Talking to cricket.com.au about these wickets, Pattinson acknowledged that the wicket-taking deliveries were not his best but still got the job done.

James Pattinson's next target: Virat Kohli

Pattinson and Tim Paine's next goal is beating India when Virat Kohli's men visit Australia later next year. Paine credited Pattinson's talent and lauded him for his quality bowling at the MCG. He referred to Pattinson as a 'team man' and acknowledged how Pattinson gives it his all every time he takes the field.

Talking about his own form, Pattinson insisted that he does not feel like he is at his best just yet. He claimed that he hopes to get into his peak form in 12 months, which (not-so-coincidentally) is when India try to dethrone Australia Down Under for the second time in 3 years. Pattinson is clearly targeting the Indian batting line-up led by skipper Virat Kohli.

Whether the fast bowler is just being modest or actually true, his form and words alike are a clear warning for India should he remain injury-free and a part of Australia's bowling quartet, which already has the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon. Pattinson concluded that he is aged just 29 and has time on his side to improve his bowling further. India is slated to visit Australia for a bilateral Test series in November 2020.

