Australia Players Take Knee Alongside West Indies Counterparts To Condemn Racism

The Australian players on Saturday took a knee alongside their West Indies counterparts to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The gesture was performed by players of both teams ahead of the first T20I between Australia and West Indies. The support staff, extra players, and both on-field umpires also took a knee to condemn racial injustice and discrimination against Black people.

"As a team we'll continue to educate ourselves, provide support where possible, and create awareness for those who are victims of racial injustice, and/or discrimination in any form. We kneel alongside our West Indian friends to recognise and show our support of all those who have been victims of racial injustice and/or discrimination, past and present," the Australian team said in a statement.

Ahead of the match, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard had said he doesn't want opposition teams to kneel just because they are doing it. Pollard said the issue is very dear to the hearts of West Indies players as there's still a lot of social injustice going on around the world and people need to be educated on the subject. The veteran all-rounder added that Australian players will be able to understand the magnitude of the situation because there's a similar movement taking place in Australia regarding the rights of Aboriginal people.

West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I

As far as the game is concerned, world champions West Indies comfortably beat a second-string Australian side to take a lead of 1-0 in the five-match T20I series. West Indies won by 18 runs as it bowled Australia out for just 127 runs in 16 overs. Batting first, West Indies had posted a total of 145/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a half-century by Andre Russell. Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, and stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran also made some contributions.

Josh Hazlewood shone with the ball for Australia as he picked 3 wickets in 4 overs and leaked just 12 runs at an economy rate of 3.00. Mitchell Marsh also registered a couple of scalp under his name as he dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and Lendl Simmons. Marsh also scored a half-century for his team while others were falling down like a pack of cards. Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored 33, while Moises Henriques and Dan Christian also made some contributions as the rest of the batting line-up fell for a single-digit score.

Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh Jr. picked 4 and 3 wickets respectively for West Indies, while Fabien Allen picked 2 wickets. Andre Russell also contributed with the ball as he dismissed Australian opener, Matthew Wade. The second T20I will be played on July 11 at the same venue in St Lucia.

