Australia Postpones One-off Test Match Against Afghanistan Ahead Of Ashes 2021

The Australian cricket team's one-off Test match against Afghanistan that was scheduled to be played at Hobart later this month has been postponed. The news has officially been confirmed by Cricket Australia (CA) on Twitter.

Cricket Australia has confirmed that they and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the proposed Test in Hobart later this month — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 5, 2021

Australia vs AfghanistanTest match postponed

It was reportedly confirmed in August this year that Australia vs Afghanistan one-off Test match was scheduled to be played in Perth from December 7-11. However, the schedule clashed with the Tim Paine-led side's Ashes 2021 series against arch-rivals England and that could be the reason for the Test match's postponement to a later date.

It needs to be noted that the first Ashes 2021 Test match will be contested at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 8.

As per the latest development, Cricket Australia has stated that the 'historic' maiden Test match between Australia and Afghanistan was to be held at Hobart's Blundstone Arena from November 27, but the reported opposition of Afghanistan's Taliban government to supporting women's cricket prompted CA to seek further advice earlier this year.

"CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the Test match until a later time when the situation is clearer," read the statement issued on their official website.

"CA looks forward to hosting Afghanistan players in the BBL this season, who are great ambassadors for the game, and to hosting both the Afghanistan women’s and men’s team in the not-too-distant future", it added.

Australia vs England Ashes 2021 schedule

The first Australia vs England Test match will be contested at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from December 8-12 with the second Test match scheduled at the Adelaide Oval on December 16-20. The historical Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26-30 with the Sydney Cricket Ground hosting the fourth test between January 5 and January 9. The Ashes 2021 will conclude with the Perth Test between January 14 and January 18.

Image: AP