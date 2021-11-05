Last Updated:

Australia Postpones One-off Test Match Against Afghanistan Ahead Of Ashes 2021

Australia have decided to postpone their one-off Test match against Afghanistan ahead of the upcoming Ashes 2021. This has been officially confirmed by CA.

Written By
Karthik Nair
Cricket Australia, Australia vs Afghanistan

Image: AP


The Australian cricket team's one-off Test match against Afghanistan that was scheduled to be played at Hobart later this month has been postponed. The news has officially been confirmed by Cricket Australia (CA) on Twitter.

Australia vs AfghanistanTest match postponed

It was reportedly confirmed in August this year that Australia vs Afghanistan one-off Test match was scheduled to be played in Perth from December 7-11. However, the schedule clashed with the Tim Paine-led side's Ashes 2021 series against arch-rivals England and that could be the reason for the Test match's postponement to a later date.

READ | Hope Ashes goes ahead as planned in front of fans, says Cricket Australia

It needs to be noted that the first Ashes 2021 Test match will be contested at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 8.

As per the latest development, Cricket Australia has stated that the 'historic' maiden Test match between Australia and Afghanistan was to be held at Hobart's Blundstone Arena from November 27, but the reported opposition of Afghanistan's Taliban government to supporting women's cricket prompted CA to seek further advice earlier this year.

"CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the Test match until a later time when the situation is clearer," read the statement issued on their official website.

"CA looks forward to hosting Afghanistan players in the BBL this season, who are great ambassadors for the game, and to hosting both the Afghanistan women’s and men’s team in the not-too-distant future", it added.

Australia vs England Ashes 2021 schedule

The first Australia vs England Test match will be contested at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from December 8-12 with the second Test match scheduled at the Adelaide Oval on December 16-20. The historical Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26-30 with the Sydney Cricket Ground hosting the fourth test between January 5 and January 9. The Ashes 2021 will conclude with the Perth Test between January 14 and January 18.

READ | Cricket Australia to not host men's team if ‘women's cricket not supported in Afghanistan’

Image: AP

READ | Cricket Australia's decision to cancel Afghanistan Test backed by skipper Tim Paine
READ | ACB CEO sends message as Cricket Australia threatens to cancel Test match vs Afghanistan
Tags: Cricket Australia, Australia vs Afghanistan, Ashes 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com