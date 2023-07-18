Australia Pulls Out Of Hosting Commonwealth Games 2026, Cites Major Concern For Withdrawal

The Commonwealth Games is a prestigious quadrennial multi-sport event that brings together athletes from countries that were once part of the British Empire. Organized by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), the Games serve as a platform for athletes to showcase their talents on an international stage, celebrating diversity, culture, and sporting excellence. The event rotates across different host cities within the Commonwealth. It was first held in 1930.

3 things you need to know

Australian state of Victoria has pulled out of hosting the CWG in 2026

The state premier cited budget concerns as the reason to pull out of the Games

Victoria last hosted the Commonwealth Games 17 years ago

Victoria pulls out of hosting CWG 2026

The 2026 Commonwealth Games, originally planned to be hosted by the state of Victoria in Australia, will not take place due to concerns over projected cost overruns. Victoria's Premier, Dan Andrews, stated that the Games' expenses could surpass AUD$6 billion, double the estimated economic benefit it is projected to generate. As a result, the state decided not to proceed with the event, as diverting such a significant amount of funds from essential services like hospitals and schools was not feasible.

When the Commonwealth Games needed a host city to step in at the last minute, we were willing to help – but not at any price.



And not without a big lasting benefit for regional Victoria. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) July 17, 2023

It’s now clear: more than $6 billion for a 12-day sporting event is just too high.



It’s more than twice the estimated economic benefit the Games would bring our state. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) July 17, 2023

Victoria has already communicated this decision to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), though the cost of terminating the 2026 contract is yet to be determined. The CGF and Commonwealth Games Australia have not yet provided an official update to the development. Victoria last hosted the Commonwealth Games 17 years ago.

The Commonwealth Games has faced challenges in the recent past with its last edition moved out of South Africa due to lack of progress in preparations. The Games were finally held in Birmingham, England in 2022. The last four editions of the event were hosted by either Australia or Britain. India hosted the Commonwealth Games back in 2010.

Following the announcement of Victoria's withdrawal, Australian sports officials have suggested New South Wales (NSW) as an alternative host for the 2026 Games. Sydney, the capital city of NSW, previously hosted the 2000 Olympics, and officials believe it has the necessary venues and organizational capabilities to successfully host the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

