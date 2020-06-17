Australia Qualify For WC Final After Thrilling Tie Vs South Africa On June 17, 1999: Watch

Australia faced South Africa in the 1999 World Cup semi-final on June 17 in front of a capacity Edgbaston crowd. The blockbuster clash ended in a thrilling tie with Australia advancing to the final on the virtue of a superior net run rate in the Super Six stage. The match is often regarded as one of the greatest ODIs of all time by many fans and experts of the game.

Moreover, the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack summarised the match at the time as the best one-day international contest. To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 1999 World Cup semi-final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently shared a video on their social media accounts, thus chronicling the final few moments of the affair.

#OnThisDay in 1999, Australia stormed into the final of the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup on the virtue of this epic run-out 😮 pic.twitter.com/et02xZxnkp — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2020

Shane Warne, Steve Waugh headline Australia's 1999 World Cup semi-final win

On the morning of June 17, 1999, Australia's captain at the time, Steve Waugh won the toss and opted to bat first. Michael Bevan top-scored in the innings with a patient knock of 76 while captain Steve Waugh’s 56 helped Australia to set a target for the South Africans. In response, the South African run-chase began on an unsteady note with spin wizard Shane Warne accounting for the wickets of four of their top five batsmen after being brought into the attack within the first 10 overs itself by Steve Waugh.

In spite of Shane Warne’s incredible match-turning spell of 4-29 in 10 overs, the Proteas were still in with a chance at 175-5. The onus fell on their in-form all-rounder Lance Klusener to get nine runs off the final over. Klusener then smacked pacer Damien Fleming for consecutive boundaries, thus bringing down the equation to much easier one run off three balls.

However, havoc unleashed off the fourth ball of the over when Lance Klusener mistimed Damien Fleming's ball towards mid-off. As the all-rounder went for a run, tail-ender Allan Donald at the other end was watching the ball and failed to hear his partner’s call. The confusion led to his runout by some distance and ended South Africa’s run at the 1999 event. For his imperious bowling spell, Shane Warne was awarded as ‘Player of the Match’.

Australia vs South Africa: 1999 World Cup semi-final highlights, watch video

Australia went ahead and won a one-sided final against Pakistan three days later to be crowned as world champions for the second time in history. After Steve Waugh’s retirement, Ricky Ponting took over as ODI captain and led Australia to back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007 to complete a hat-trick of World Cups. With a total of five World Cup wins, Australia is the most successful side in the history of the quadrennial event.

