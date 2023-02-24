Australia Receive Massive Boost Before 3rd Test, Key Player Says 'I Am 100% Ready To Go'

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green broke his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. Cameron Green had been away from international cricket since December and was recovering from his injury. Green was also not available for selection in the first two Tests against India but now is 100 percent fit and available for selection.

Cameron Green after being fit to play the third Test said, “I was so, so close last game, but I think probably having an extra week has helped a lot, I am 100% ready to go."

Cameron Green available for selection in the third Test

Green further explained why did he miss the Delhi Test. “It’s just a few instances in the nets where I'd go for a sweep and it just jarred the end of my bat", Green said.

“We probably just thought that we'd sacrifice a game and with obviously the year ahead that we've got, it's probably the right call.”

Green's return to the team will be a big sigh of relief for the Australian team as the side has already been struggling with a streak of injuries.

Players like captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar and David Warner have already returned to Australia due to injuries to captain Pat Cummins, who has gone back due to personal reasons.

Australia have not yet had the best of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far as they are already 2-0 down in the series and have lost both matches single-handedly. The Australian team will be looking to win the third Test as they will have to avoid a 4-0 whitewash in the series.

Australia will not like to miss a chance to play the World Test Championship final as they are already at the top of the WTC points table.

Team India on the other hand will be looking to win the third Test and secure their place in the World Test Championship final. Team India are currently at the number two position in the WTC standings and were also the finalist last time. Team India then lost to New Zealand in the final.

The World Test Championship final will take place in the month of June this year. The final will take place at the Kennington Oval, London.