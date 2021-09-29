Australia Says Afghanistan Test To Be 'formally Postponed', Gives Taliban Time To Rethink

Cricket Tasmania (CT) chief executive Dominic Baker on Wednesday said that the planned one-off Test against Afghanistan would be "formally postponed" this week. Baker, while speaking to Triple M radio network, said the formal announcement regarding the indefinite postponement of the Test match against Afghanistan was likely to come soon. Baker said that the ban on female sports in Afghanistan was "not acceptable". Although Cricket Australia (CA) is yet to make an official announcement about the cancellation of the Test match.

"It's about giving the Afghanistan government some direction around what they have to do to get back into the sport. If they want to play competitive male sport, particularly in the cricket sphere, they're going to have to rethink what they do with female sport," Baker was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

What did CA say?

Earlier this month, Cricket Australia issued a statement condemning the Taliban's decision to ban female sports in the country. Cricket Australia said that the one-off Test match against Afghanistan would not be able to go ahead as planned if the Taliban don't amend their ways. Australia was slated to play a historic Test match against Afghanistan in November ahead of the upcoming Ashes series. However, after the fall of Kabul and the ban imposed on women's cricket by the Taliban, Cricket Australia said it would have no alternative but to cancel the Test match. The Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) also endorsed CA's stance.

It was earlier declared by an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan spokesperson that women’s cricket won’t be supported under the current government because it allegedly violates the fundamentals of Islam. The spokesperson had said that the Taliban would only support sports that don't expose the face or body of their women.

Image: AP