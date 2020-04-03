Australia Seeks $121 Million Insurance Cover For 2019-20 Cricket Summer At Home: Report

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought international cricket to a standstill. Since all immediate cricketing activities across the world are either postponed or on the verge of cancellation, the near-future of international cricket also seems clouded with uncertainty at the moment. Among all bilateral or multi-nation events, the much-anticipated T20 World Cup to be staged later this year in Australia is one of the biggest ones to look forward to from the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) calendar.

Also Read | RCB Superstar AB De Villiers To Decide On T20 World Cup Fate Post IPL 2020

Cricket Australia seek safety net amidst coronavirus Australia lockdown season

According to a report from an Australian daily, Cricket Australia is currently seeking insurance of AUD $200 million (USD $121 million) to prevent a financial shortfall. The safety net is a precautionary measure in case if the coronavirus pandemic goes on to affect Cricket Australia’s 2020-21 home season. The 2020-21 Australian home summer includes the seventh edition of T20 World Cup and a four-match Test series against India. According to reports, the series against India is worth AUD 300 million (US $181 million) for Cricket Australia.

Also Read | T20 World Cup Headed For Cancellation Amidst Australia Lockdown Rumours: Report

Cricket Australia 2020-21 summer schedule

The T20 World Cup in Australia is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 across seven different Australian venues. Additionally, the Indian team is also scheduled to tour ‘Down Under’ for three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches from October 2020 till January 2021.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Says IPL 2020 Will Be A Great Warm-up For The T20 World Cup In Australia

Australia lockdown: Impact of coronavirus on Australian cricket

The three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand in March got postponed after its first match itself. Additionally, several Australian cricketers were scheduled to represent their respective franchises in the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. The IPL 2020 was dubbed by many cricket experts as ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic Australia Lockdown: Australia Worry About Securing Cash Reserves Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic Australia Lockdown: Cricket Australia CEO Says T20 World Cup Preparations Not Affected