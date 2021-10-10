Australia set India challenging 150-run target to level T20 series

Gold Coast, Oct 10 (PTI) Opener Beth Monney scored a half-century while Tahlia McGrath provided late flourish with an unbeaten 44 to help Australia put on board a decent 149 for five against India in the third and final T20 Women's International, here on Sunday.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals but the hosts scored 40 runs in the last 19 balls to seize the momentum.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/37), Renuka Singh (1/23), Pooja Vastrakar (1/24) and off-spinner Deepti Sharma (1/24) were the wicket-takers for India as Australian batters struggled to score freely in the middle overs.

Mooney top-scored for Australia with a 43-ball 61 balls with 10 boundaries. Towards the end, McGrath made unbeaten 44 off 31 balls and together with Gerorgia Wareham (13 not out) added 32 valuable runs for the sixth wicket to get Australia close to the 150-run mark. McGrath hit six boundaries and found one hit over the fence.

India made one change, bringing in Harleen Deol in place of Yastika Bhatia. Australia too made a change with Annabel Sutherland coming in for Hannah Darlington.

India had lost the second T20I by four wickets, while the opening game was washed out.

Brief Scores: Australia Women: 149 for 5 in 20 overs. (B Mooney 61, T McGrath 44; R Gaikwad 2/37). PTI SSC SSC AT AT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)