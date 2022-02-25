Australia Skipper Lanning Opens Up On Loss To India In 2017 WC; 'It Was A Great Challenge'

Australia women's cricket team skipper Meg Lanning recently opened up on the loss to the Indian side in the 2017 Women's World Cup semi-finals. Meg Lanning's squad were one of the favourites to win the mega event but lost out to a really in-from Indian side. Indian batter Harmanpreet Kaur played a brilliant knock scoring 171 in just 117 balls to take the game away from the Aussies. Alex Blackwell lead Australia's chase, but the team weren't able to reach the necessary target as they lost by 36 runs.

“This group that we’ve got here is very different to 2017. I think the majority of the players were not even involved in the tournament, and the majority of the staff also weren’t there. The impacts of the 2017 World Cup (loss) have obviously changed the way we play but, from now really moving forward, this World Cup is completely different,” Lanning said as per an official release.

'We don't want to talk about it anymore': Meg Lanning on 2017 WC

Talking about the upcoming World Cup, Lanning said it is a new event and that the team needs to perform consistently well throughout the tournament. "It’s a new World Cup, everybody starts on zero points and needs to play well throughout the tournament. It’s a great challenge for our group but, to be honest, we don’t really talk about 2017 anymore. It obviously had a big impact on us but now it’s a completely different group, and we’re on a new journey together.”

The Australian women's side will begin their World Cup campaign with a game against the defending champions England women on March 5.

Meanwhile, the ICC has announced that teams could field a side of nine players and if needed include two female substitutes from their management staff to ensure the tournament runs smoothly in case of any event. When asked who would be their team's substitutes Lanning revealed having a conversation with their physio and media manager about what their preferred fielding position are “I asked our physio and media manager what their preferred fielding position were if they were to take the field. Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that for any team. It’s an interesting way to go about it and I understand we want to get cricket in, we want to play the games. But if that did occur, I think it’d be a pretty interesting situation.”

Image: AP