Australia Spinner Ashton Agar's Wife Gets Death Threats As Team Tours Pakistan: Reports

The Australian cricket team arrived in Pakistan for its first cricket tour in 24 years on Sunday and is slated to play three Test matches, three ODIs, and one T20 game during the month-long tour. While New Zealand and England pulled out of their respective limited-overs assignments in Pakistan due to security concerns, reports about an Australian cricketer receiving death threats have already started making rounds.

As per The Sydney Morning Heralds’s report the Cricket Australia(CA), Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB), and the government are currently investigating the death threat sent to Aussie spinner Aston Agar’s partner, Madeleine on social media. The report further stated that an Australian team spokesman confirmed the development about Agar being subjected to death threats, while also informing that the team security does not believe the threat to be credible after investigating.

‘Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content has been investigated by the PCB, CA, and combined government security agencies. There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time,” CA said.

The Australian team is believed to be planned and prepared for such disruptions in the first tour of the country since 1998. The cricket governing bodies of both nations have investigated procedures for messages which target players and their families. Aston Agar is believed to be in good spirits despite the fact that her wife received death threats about him. Meanwhile, the Australian team will have their first practice session for the three-match Test series on Tuesday, while the first Test begins on Friday.

Australia is the first big team to tour Pakistan in 13 years

Pakistan has hosted Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, and South Africa at their home in the last six years. Australia are the big-profile side to tour the country following the deadly attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009. Thousands of security personnel are expected to be present for the Australian squad security during their stay. The PCB expects fully vaccinated spectators for the tests and limited-overs series.