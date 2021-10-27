Australia Star Stoinis Recalls Talk With MS Dhoni: 'It Was A Compliment But Also A Dig'

Australian star Marcus Stoinis has recalled an interesting conversation he had with legendary Indian captain, MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Speaking on a podcast by The Grade Cricketer, Stoinis provided interesting insights about the advice he received from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.

Stoinis recently starred in the Australia vs South Africa Super-12 match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, by hitting an unbeaten knock of 24 runs off 16 balls and finishing the match for the Aussies with a boundary.

Meanwhile, after the match, he spoke about MS Dhoni on the podcast uploaded by The Grade Cricketer on its youtube channel.

In the video, while speaking about the conversation he had during the IPL, Stoinis said, "We spoke about training, we spoke about ‘We spoke about training, we spoke about his belief on 'Work on your weakness as long as it's not taking anything away from your strength'. So he spoke about how a lot of coaches will ask you to work on things and you might work on the short ball and then you start missing the full ball... which was a really, really nice filter for me for training’.

"I am taking it as a compliment", says Marcus Stoinis

Further in the podcast, Stoinis stated that Dhoni spoke about how CSK would bowl to him and set the field against him.

Explaining the same, Stoinis added, "It was both a compliment but also a little dig where I have to figure out which way to take it and I'm taking it as a compliment."

Stoinis also added interesting insights about what goes on in Dhoni’s mind while he decides the batting order for his team, or when he comes out to bat. Stoinis and Dhoni last faced each other during Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 playoffs, where CSK defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) and reached the final.

DC played Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but lost the match which ended their IPL 2021 campaign. Stoinis meanwhile had a mediocre season in the IPL, however, he has already started turning things around for himself by playing the match-winning knock against South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

