Australia Suffer Batting Collapse, West Indies Roar Back To Level ODI Series

The West Indies cricket team on Saturday put up an incredible show against Australia to win the second ODI of the three-match series. West Indies chased down a low total of just 187 runs to level the series and secure their place in the decider, which will take place on July 27. Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder remained crucial for the hosts as they contributed with an amazing partnership of 93 runs to ensure their team reaches the finish line. Both batsmen scored a brilliant half-century when West Indies was looking in trouble at 72/5.

Australian skipper Alex Carey won the toss and elected to bat first at Kensington Oval Stadium in Barbados. West Indies bowlers demolished Australia's top-order to a point that at one stage the Kangaroos were struggling 45/6. However, Australia's lower-order batsmen scored some runs to take their team to a respectable total of 187 runs in 47.1. Australia's numbers 7-10 scored more than 70 percent of the team's total as only two out of their top-6 could reach double digits.

Matthew Wade (No. 7), Adam Zampa (No. 9), and Wes Agar (No. 10) scored 36, 36, and 41 runs respectively. Wes Agar's 41 off 36 balls is also the second-highest score by an Australian while batting at No. 10. Jason Gillespie's unbeaten 44 off 42 balls against West Indies in 2005 remains the highest score by an Australian while batting at 10th position.

West Indies innings

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc looked lethal when West Indies came to bat in the second innings. Starc delivered and sent Evin Lewis back to the pavilion for just 1 run. In the following over, Starc uprooted the stumps of Darren Bravo for a golden duck. West Indies vice-captain/opener/wicketkeeper Shai Hope scored 38 off 43 balls, including 6 boundaries before he was bowled out by Aston Turner. Jason Mohammed and Kieron Pollard fell victims to Adam Zampa before Pooran and Holder assumed charge.

While Holder scored 52 off 69 balls, including 5 boundaries and 1 six, Pooran remained not-out at 59 off 75 with 2 fours and 2 sixes to help Windies beat Australia by 4 wickets. Pooran was adjudged the player of the match for his unbeaten half-century. The three-match ODI series is levelled at 1-1. The series decider will be played on July 27 at the same venue.

