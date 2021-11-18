Australia T20 WC-hero Matthew Wade Reveals Plans To Retire; 'won't Be Playing Beyond That'

Matthew Wade played a huge role in Australia winning the T20 World Cup for the very first time as his knock against Pakistan in the Semi-final took his team to the final. Pakistan looked to have the match under control until Hasan Ali dropped Matthew Wade's catch which cost Pakistan a spot in the final. After Ali dropped Wade's catch the wicketkeeper-batsman finished the match in three balls hitting Shaheen Afridi for three back to back sixes. With the T20 World Cup now secured, Matthew Wade dropped a hint regarding his retirement.

Matthew Wade retirement plan

With Australia set to defend the crown on their home soil next year, Mathew Wade during an interview with Cricket.com.au, revealed his retirement plans. Wade said that Australia's title defence in the own backyard is likely to be his last international assignment. He said,

"That'll be my next motivation – hopefully get to that World Cup, defend the title and then I can sail off into the sunset. I certainly won't be playing (international cricket) beyond that point. That would be my goal from here."

T20 World Cup final: Matthew Wade on the bluffing injury before the final

Apart from revealing details on retirement, the left-handed batsman also made the revelation about his injury before the T20 World Cup final. Matthew Wade T20 World Cup could have been in jeopardy with the player revealing that he suffered a side strain in training the day before the match. While p[osing with the T20 World Cup trophy at the MCG, Matthew Wade revealed that he was in so much pain on the day of the match that he was unable to warm up at one hundred per cent in the build-up to the T20 World Cup final. While speaking to Cricket.com.au he said,

"If I had have woken up and I couldn't swing the bat, I wouldn't have played. I was worried that if we'd batted first and I had to go as hard as I could and I tore it then, I wouldn't be able to keep and that would hurt the team a lot.”

With Josh Inglis waiting in the wings Matthew Wade decided to bluff his injury to be part of the final. He said, "I went and hit some balls before the game and bluffed my way through that. Then they made me hit a few more, but I got through it and it felt pretty fine".

Image: Cricket.com.au/ Twitter