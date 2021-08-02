Last Updated:

Australia Team Cheers For Mitchell Starc’s Brother Brandon As He Competes In Tokyo: Watch

Australia team after their practice session cheered for Brandon Starc who was competing in long jump final. He ended up in 5th spot with a jump of 2.35 meters

Written By
Suraj Alva
Australia

Image: Cricket.com.au/ bStarc/ Instagram


After completing the white ball series against West Indies, the Australian team is currently in Bangladesh to play the five-match T20I series which is all set to begin on Tuesday, August 3 and will conclude on August 9. While the entire team is currently training in Dhaka, they also ensured to keep an eye on the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 as well due to Starc's involvement. The person we are talking about is not Mitchell Starc, but his brother Brandon Starc who is a part of the Australian Olympic contingent in Tokyo. 

Dale Steyn, Australia cricket team cheer for Mitchell Starc's brother Brandon Starc

Following the completion of the practice session, Mitchell Starc along with coach Justin Langer and the entire Australia squad watched his brother Brandon participate in the finals of the high jump event. The video of the same was shared by Cricket Australia on its official Twitter handle. Brandon Starc ended up in the 5th spot with a jump of 2.35 meters. Not only the Australia cricket team but South Africa pacer Dale Steyn also cheered for Mitchell Starc's brother. 

Australia tour of Bangladesh schedule 

Cricket Australia named an unchanged squad for the Bangladesh series will the likes of  David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, and Steve Smith once again missing out. Earlier, some of the regulars of the Australian cricket team had pulled themselves out from the West Indies tour citing various personal reasons. The Australian cricket team comes into this series after losing the T20I series, to West Indies 1-4, before bouncing back to claim the ODI series 2-1. The tour of Bangladesh will be crucial for the Australian team as it will be the last T20I series for the Aaron Finch-led side before they turn their attention towards the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in October.

Australia's tour of Bangladesh 2021

First T20: August 3

Second T20: August 4

Third T20: August 6

Fourth T20: August 7

Fifth T20: August 9

All matches are expected to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. 

Image: Cricket.com.au/ bStarc/ Instagram

First Published:
