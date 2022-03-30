Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins paid tribute to the legendary Australian wrist-spinner Shane Warne, who passed away earlier this month. The former wrist spinner was given a state funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, and earlier in the day, Cricket Australia took to their official social media handle a shared a poetic tribute to Shane Warne, read by Pat Cummins. Sharing the four-minute-long video, cricket.com.au captioned it saying, “A poetic tribute to the life and magic of Shane Keith Warne, as read by Australia Test captain @patcummins30”.

The poem named, ‘Lightning in a Bottle: An ode to Shane Warne’ has been written by journalist Adam Burnett following the sudden and unfortunate demise of Warne from a suspected heart attack in Thailand in the first week of March at the age of 52-years-old. Meanwhile, Cummins begins the poetic tribute by reading out, “In your mind's eye still you see him, standing calm atop his mark, ball in hand, it's fizzing, as he looks around the park, he waits another heartbeat, points his fielders where to go, it's all part of the magic act, it's all part of the show, His walk begins, deliberate, it builds towards its height, He lets it go, the rest we know – has there been a better sight?"

While Cummins read out the heartbreaking words, the video rolled with the many memories of Warne from both on and off the field. Reading the final verse of the poem, Cummins said, “He was just a bloke – extraordinary – but fallible and flawed, It meant he felt like one of us, made him all the more adored, Which is why he's left us grappling, left the cricket world defeated, From Launceston to the Long Room, we've all been left depleted, But flip that thought and think instead how enriched we are by Warne, 'Let's salute a pure entertainer – the greatest bowler ever born.”

More about the state memorial service at MCG

The 28-year-old Australian Test skipper previously revealed that he grew up idolising the late cricketer and hailed him as the all-time great of the game. Meanwhile, Australia’s iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted the state memorial service for the legendary spinner, as the gates were opened for over 65000 fans to witness the tributes for the iconic cricketer. A statement by the Victorian government on its website stated that the memorial service will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to the cricketer’s contribution to the game of cricket. The memorial began at 1:30 PM IST and will continue till 9:30 PM IST.

